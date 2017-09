You’re invited to check over Longview’s Comprehensive Plan at an Open House that’s being held this evening. The open house will run from 6 to 7:30 pm at the McClelland Arts Center. You’re invited to come by and share you vision for Longview’s future; you can learn about the Comp Plan, share your thoughts and discuss your impressions with city staff. Get more information on the Longview Comprehensive Plan by going to mylongview.com. The McClelland Arts Center is located at 951 Delaware Street in Longview.