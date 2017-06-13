After more than two years of work and five months of public review, the Cowlitz County Commissioners are ready to roll out the revised Cowlitz County Comprehensive Plan, with a final review planned for this evening. The county’s Comprehensive Plan hasn’t been updated since it was first adopted in 1976, and it’s noted that much has changed in Cowlitz County’s land use since that time. Over the past five months, each section of the revised plan has been presented and reviewed in public meetings, with comments from those meetings used to make edits for the final draft plan that will be presented this evening. After this final review, it’s expected that the County Commissioners will send the Comp Plan back to the Planning Commission for final recommendations prior to formal adoption. A joint meeting with the Planning Commission is being set for July 19th. Tonight’s meeting in the County Commissioner Hearing Room starts at 7 pm, and is open to all.