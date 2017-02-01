About a dozen citizens provided input on the revised Cowlitz County Comprehensive Plan, as the Cowlitz County Commissioners hold a public hearing on this updated document. This is a multi-week process, with a separate chapter of the plan being reviewed at each meeting. Elaine Placido with Cowlitz County Building and Planning says that updates will be made as input is provided…countycompplan…Last night’s meeting was the introduction of the revised Comprehensive Plan, which hasn’t been updated since it was first adopted back in 1976. In response to a question about “why is this needed,” Placido says that the existing plan needs to be made current and relevant, pointing to things like placement of cell towers, which didn’t exist in the 70’s. Several of those who spoke last night urged the Commissioners to make sure and take steps to protect private property rights. Next week, they will be focusing on the chapter dealing with the Natural Environment and Resources. That meeting will be held in the Commissioners Hearing Room, starting at 7 pm next Tuesday night. The full text of the revised Cowlitz County Comprehensive Plan is available on the County Building and Planning web page.