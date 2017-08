Remember that this evening’s Kirkpatrick Family Care Summer Concert at the Lake with “Hit Machine” is being pushed back by an hour, and will start at 7 pm. It’s hoped that things might cool down a bit, and there will be additional shade available for concert-goers. The Sponsorship Appreciation Party that had been scheduled for this evening is also being postponed, and will be held during the final show of the year, coming up in a couple of weeks.