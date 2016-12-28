Longview Police say that they did some education with a local resident, after she reportedly called LPD around noon on Monday, and asked officers to come and set cones up in the street, so that her little grandson could play with his new Radio Control car. The woman says that cars “travel extremely fast” down her street; the woman was advised that it really wasn’t a good idea to allow her grandchild to play in the street, but they say that she was adamant. An officer did call and informed the woman that she should NOT allow the two year-old to play in the street, and that Longview Police could NOT shut down a street for that purpose. The woman was advised to have her grandson use the sidewalk, or to head to an empty parking lot.