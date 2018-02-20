Members of Congress will be all over the area today, touring local businesses and also taking part in public events. Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler is scheduled to be in Longview this morning, where she plans to tour Northwest Motor Services as a local showcase of the impacts of the recently-passed tax plan. Located at 1331 Baltimore Street, Northwest Motor Services sells and repairs “elephant-sized” motors for cities, power plants and factories. They currently employ 33 people, but company officials say that the tax plan has allowed them to give those workers raises, while also exploring opportunities to expand.

U. S. Senator Maria Cantwell is booked as the keynote speaker for today’s annual meeting of the Cowlitz Economic Development Council. This event happens at noon today at the Cowlitz County Conference and Events Center. Get ticket information by calling 360-423-9921, or go to cowlitzedc.com.

Across the river in Oregon, U. S. Senator Jeff Merkley will be in St. Helens for a Town Hall meeting. This is scheduled to happen this evening at the St. Helens Senior Center, starting at 6:30 pm. Merkley plans to provide an update on current work going on in the nation’s capitol, while also fielding questions from constituents. This is one of five Town Halls that Merkley is holding in two days; he also plans to meet with voters in Tillamook, Clatsop, Lane and Benton counties.