Woodland Police are continuing to investigate an extensive burglary at a job site on Pekin Road, where tens of thousands of dollars worth of tools and materials were taken. This was reported early last Friday morning, where workers arrived on the job site, finding that storage unites and a cargo trailer had been entered. Along with a large amount of construction tools that were taken, the suspects also stole welders, copper wire and other materials. Shoe and tire tracks from the suspects were found, and security videos from neighboring businesses have some images of a truck and a trailer that may have been used by the suspects. No arrests have been reported as of yet.