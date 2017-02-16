The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is now reporting that contraband was found in the cell of Brent Ward Luyster, the man accused of killing three people and wounding a fourth person at a home on Woodland. It’s now being reported that a search of Luyster’s cell turned up a 15-inch “sharp item,” along with a weighted cord that had a hook on the end of it. They say that the cord was long enough to reach the ground from a broken window that was discovered at the Clark County Jail on Sunday. Luyster was due for arraignment on charges connected to the July homicides, but that hearing has been postponed, as new charges are filed. That arraignment hearing has been postponed to next month, as Luyster says that he wants to defend himself on these new counts. Luyster continues to be held without bail, with his next court date currently set for March 6th.