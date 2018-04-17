Chehalis-based Barcott Construction just landed a $428,000 contract from the Port of Kalama; the Central Port Storm Water and Lot Improvement Contract deals with improvements to storm water quality and for improving the subject lot for increased industrial use. The contract covers the Central Point Industrial Area, and will include construction of a storm water infiltration pond, while also capping existing outfalls to the Columbia River. They will install storm water lines to direct storm water to the new infiltration facility, they’ll demolish two unusable buildings, they’ll remove concrete structures and utilities from the old Columbia Fiber site, and they’ll do some fill and cover of existing depressions in the lot. Work is expected to go through June.