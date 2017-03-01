They’re extending the consultant contract on the Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Millennium Bulk Terminals coal export facility. At yesterday morning’s meeting, the Cowlitz County Commissioners approved extending the contract with ICF Jones and Stokes of Seattle, adding another $549,000 to the contract. This now puts the cost of the EIS at $14.9 million, and extends the analysis of this project to nearly five years. These are costs that are being paid by Millennium. It’s reported that the Final EIS from the U. S. Environmental Protection Agency is still on schedule for completion by April 29th, and will be filed in the Federal Register by June 2nd.