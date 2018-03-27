A different tack is being used this year in dealing with double-crested cormorants that nest on East Sand Island near the mouth of the Columbia. Instead of killing birds this year, the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers says that they plan to take the eggs from the nesting birds. Corps officials say that they plan to take up to 500 eggs from the nesting sites, part of a management plan to reduce cormorant populations near the mouth of the river. The seabirds are a major predator of endangered salmon and steelhead that are trying to get to the Pacific Ocean. A plan for managing the cormorants was put into place in 2015, but the Audubon Society of Portland says that the plan needs to be reviewed and updated. Thousands of cormorants abandoned nests in 2016 and 2017, and the Audubon Society says that the Corps should figure out why. They also claim that the depredation efforts have just moved the problem, but it hasn’t solved it. The Corps’ 2018 depredation permit is still being reviewed.