Kelso native son Cort Carpenter has a new country music video coming out today, a video that will feature his home town quite prominently. The song is called “Holy Ground,” and harkens back to his hometown of Kelso, and what it means to him. Carpenter says that he wants others to be able to relate, and to remember their own “Holy Ground.” The video premieres at noon local time on YouTube.

Carpenter is also looking for your help in boosting his career, as he enters a national contest called “Nash Next.” The winner of the contest will have a chance at a record deal with “Big Machine Label Group,” and advancement to the next round depends on fan voting. Carpenter says that he needs your votes to advance. Get details on cortcarpenter.com, or go to nashfm1033.com to cast a vote.