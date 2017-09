Kenneth Lee Wilson, 65, of Longview is under arrest after the Longview Police Street Crimes Unit served a search warrant at 5 Cottonwood Place in Longview. SCU officials say that this is part of an ongoing investigation, and they claim to have found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the residence. Wilson is now being charged with possession of meth and unlawful use of a building for drug purposes. At this time, he’s being held without bail in the Cowlitz County Jail.