At least a half-dozen law enforcement officers spent time checking the woods and bushes around Gerhart Gardens Park in Longview early yesterday morning, after a man claimed that a “mountain lion” tried to attack him. The man called 911 shortly before 1 yesterday morning, claiming that a cougar was staring him down. The man says that he was near the boat launch when the big cat confronted him; he says that the cougar weighed about 90 pounds, and was just five feet from his car. He claims that the cougar wandered through the parking lot, walking right in front of his car. The cat was last seen heading toward the river, moving in a southeasterly direction. The area was checked extensively, but no sign of a “mountain lion” was found.