A joint meeting of the Longview City Council and the board for Housing Opportunities of Southwest Washington is planned for this evening. Late last month, the City Council requested this meeting, looking for a route to get the council and HOSWWA on the same page regarding housing concerns in the city. There was some consternation as it was announced that Mayor Don Jensen and several Council members were planning to fire the entire Board of Directors, claiming “inefficiency” by the board, and a lack of action on Longview housing issues. In this evening’s agenda summary, the city says that his joint meeting was arranged to discuss “concerns and appropriate actions” that will help to address housing issues in Longview. They also say that there’s a need for “collaborative leadership” between the two groups, and to find a way to “come to a solution to move forward” on the creation of housing opportunities in the city. The Council also plans to discuss committee assignments and the 2018 council meeting schedule at this evening’s workshop. It starts at 6 pm in the second floor Training Room at the Longview City Hall.