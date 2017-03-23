A public hearing is planned at tonight’s Longview City Council meeting, where they will take input and then will vote on a proposed extension of the moratorium on emergency shelters inside the city limits. The city’s Ad Hoc Committee on Zoning Regulations for Emergency Shelters met last night, where the discussions over the possibility of allowing shelters in R-4 zones resumed. No decision was made on that topic, but the committee does plan to recommend that the city should adopt a rule that extends the buffer between shelters and schools, moving that from 650 feet to a thousand feet.

Also on tonight’s agenda will be a public hearing on the proposed assumption of the Longview Transportation Benefit District, and proposed amendments to the city’s Urban Forest Management Plan, allowing the use of a pesticide for aphids on city-owned trees. Chief Jim Duscha will also present the annual report from the Longview Police Department. Tonight’s meeting starts at 7 pm in the Longview City Council Chambers.