The Longview City Council meets this evening, starting with a workshop session at 6 pm. City Manager Dave Campbell will provide an update on the progress of revising the city’s Comprehensive Plan, along with an introduction to “Complete Streets,” a design process that’s intended to improve city streets for ALL users, including cars, bikes, pedestrians and public transit.

The regular meeting starts at 7 pm, kicked off with a proclamation of “Poppy Month,” in support of the American Legion. The city’s 2017 AWC “Well City Award” will also be presented. Action is planned on the new contract with Local 3375 of the International Association of Fire Fighters, along with a report on the city’s 1st-quarter financial status. The workshop and the regular meeting are open to the public. An executive session that’s planned after the regular meeting will be closed to the public.