It looks like it’s going to be a long night for the Longview City Council, as they hold a 6 pm workshop prior to the regular meeting at 7 pm. That regular meeting features a 15-page agenda. At the 6 pm workshop, City Manager Dave Campbell will present possible revisions to the city’s taxi regulations, along with adoption of provisions regarding Transportation Network Companies like Uber or Lyft. Following that discussion, Southwest Washington Regional Airport Manager Chris Paolini will make a presentation about current operations at the airport in Kelso.

The Longview Sandbaggers will kick off the 7 pm meeting, presenting the deeds for four of the Squirrel Bridges that they have put up around town. Amber Torrell will also be honored, presented with her one thousand dollar Center for Quality Communities scholarship from the Association of Washington Cities. Torrell is the first local winner of this award.

There will be a public hearing and adoption of the city’s six-year Transportation Improvement Plan, along with an update of the city’s Critical Areas Ordinance. Council members Mary Jane Melink and Ken Botero will ask for restrictions on personal fireworks use inside the city limits, and the Council will make the 2017 HOME funding allocations. The Council plans to adopt an ordinance on “unfit structures,” along with updated ordinances on stormwater management.

Under the City Manager’s report, the Council will be asked to consider a developer’s request to form the Beech Street Local Improvement District, which is part of a plan to connect Beech Street to California Way. Dave Campbell will also present a report on the evaluation of methods to remove silica from the city’s water; three main options are being presented, ranging in cost from $20 million to $28 million to implement. The 6 pm workshop and the 7 pm regular meeting are both open to the public.