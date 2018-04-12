The Longview City Council meets tonight, with a 6 pm workshop being followed by the regular meeting at 7. At the 6 pm workshop, the Council will hear staff reports and consultant recommendations regarding requests for “midblock crossings” on 3rd Avenue, along with other pedestrian and crossing improvements around the city. Back in August of last year, requests came in from the Koelsch Senior Communities and other facilities along 3rd Avenue between River Road and Hudson Street, claiming that it’s unsafe to cross 3rd Avenue as it is, with the only marked crossing being at 3rd and Hudson. There was also a request for a mid-block crossing on 30th Avenue near CVG Elementary School. Kittleson and Associates was brought in to monitor and analyze the requests, and they recommend against the mid-block crossings. They say that there aren’t enough people crossing 3rd Avenue to warrant a new crossing, and they say that a mid-block crossing won’t do anything to improve safety on 30th near CVG. They do have some recommendations that they say could help to improve safety, along with other discussions about pedestrian safety improvements around the city.

At the regular meeting at 7 pm, there will be a presentation on the “Chain of Survival,” where Longview Fire, American Medical Response and Cowlitz County 911 will be recognized for their response to a “witnessed cardiac event.” Proclamations regarding National Crime Victims’ Rights Week and Sexual Assault Awareness Month will also be issued. Action is planned on ordinances to change the Comprehensive Plan Map and the Zoning Map in the area of Fishers Lane and West Side Highway, along with a Zoning Code amendment that would allow for data centers to be located in the city’s Industrial Zone districts. Action is also planned on resolutions covering water and sewer utilities that are used by youth athletic leagues in the city, moving management of those charges to Longview Parks and Recreation. Both meetings are open to the public.