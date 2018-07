The Longview City Council meets tonight at 7 pm, opening with a public hearing on the proposal to create a Local Improvement District that would pay for improvements that would connect Beech Street between Oregon Way and California Way. There’s also a hearing on the updated six-year Transportation Improvement Plan. Under the City Manager’s report, Kurt Sacha will present a Professional Services Agreement with Hough, Beck and Baird, dealing with Master Planning Services for an athletic facilities complex on the west end of town. Three possible scopes of work are being considered, evaluating Roy Morse Park or the West Longview Sewage Lagoons as potential sites for such a complex. Tonight’s meeting is being held in the Longview City Council chambers, and is open to the public.