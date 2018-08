The Kelso City Council continues its tradition of moving its first meeting in April to Tam O’Shanter Park, but unlike some previous years, there are some important items on this evening’s agenda. They’ll be signing off on the completion of the new Pavilion at Tam O’Shanter Park, and they will also be making a formal dedication. The contract for the South Kelso Safe Routes to School Pedestrian Improvements Project will be awarded, and the Council will be asked to take action on a proposal for a new mural in downtown Kelso. The meeting starts at 6 pm at Tam O’Shanter Park.