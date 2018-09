The Longview City Council holds its regular meeting at 7 pm tonight. A proclamation regarding Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month will be presented, followed by action on the Interlocal Agreement regarding the Southwest Washington Regional Airport. Action on the Airport budget is also scheduled. There will be a review on the bids that were submitted for the 38th Avenue slide repair project, and City Manager Kurt Sacha will present a Professional Services Agreement for a new company to do meter reading services, as the service from the current contractor has “deteriorated.” The meeting on the second floor of the Longview City Hall is open to the public.