It was a pretty busy night for the Longview City Council, as they take action on several items. The Council is moving ahead with a change to the Comprehensive Plan, changing the designation on around 136 acres of land at Barlow Point from Mixed Use-Residential/Commercial to Heavy Industrial. The change was requested by the Port of Longview, saying that the Comp Plan change will align the existing zone designation with the plan. Concerns are being raised about public access, but port officials say that they’re already working on measures to ensure public access in that area.

The Council is approving a request from Longview Parks and Recreation, bringing back a pesticide to try and deal with aphid complaints that are rising again. Parks officials say that aphid complaints are rising again, and they appear to be showing up in other trees, like basswood and linden. It’s noted that aphids are species-specific, so bugs that are eating on birch trees are NOT eating on these other trees. Parks officials say that they need to bring this insecticide back, but on a much smaller scale, applied in more specific and isolated instances.

The 2017 Neighborhood Parks Grants were awarded, with allocations going to Longview Babe Ruth and the Pioneer Lions. Babe Ruth is getting $5,200 for improvements out at Roy Morse Park, and the Lions are getting $5,000 for improvements to the shelter at Lake Sacajawea. Project awards at Archie Anderson Park for the Lion’s Pen Boxing Club and the Cowlitz Cobras are “contingent,” and won’t be disbursed until the groups can line up their matches. Both groups say that they’re close to getting those matches together. Proposals at the Gerhart Gardens Dog Park and on the Old West Side were rejected.