The Longview City Council meets tonight, starting at 6 pm with a workshop on Proposed Zoning Code Amendments for Emergency Shelters inside the city limits. The recommendations from the ad hoc committee that has been working on this issue have been available since June 2nd, and the Planning Commission held a public hearing on this draft on August 2nd. After that hearing, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the proposal, without any changes. Under these recommendations, Emergency Shelters would be allowed in the General Commercial District and in the Office/Commercial District; smaller shelters could also be allowed in the R-4 districts, as long as those shelters complete a “Good Neighbor Agreement” and meet other conditions.

The regular meeting starts at 7 pm, where the Longview Outdoor Gallery will be featured. Mayor Don Jensen will proclaim Thursday, August 24th as Dorothy Gevers-Wojtowych Day, marking her philanthropy and community involvement. A little later, the Council will get a presentation on this year’s loaned artwork for the Outdoor Gallery; this year’s pieces are scheduled for installation on Saturday, September 9th. The Council will be asked to approve a Comprehensive Plan map amendment and rezone of land in the 54 hundred block of Ocean Beach Highway, a move that would change the zoning from R-2 to R-3, which would allow for development of multi-family housing. The Council will discuss the possibility of expanding of allowed uses in the Riverfront District; they’ll review a request for improved pedestrian safety at 3rd and Hudson and at CVG Elementary School. The bids for the Longview Police Station remodel are also in, and they’ll be reviewed for action at this evening’s meeting.