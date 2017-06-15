The R-3 and R-4 zones in the City of Longview will be the topic of discussion at a joint workshop of the Longview City Council and the Longview Planning Commission that’s planned for this evening. During a joint meeting with the Planning Commission that was held back in April, discussions about encouraging increased development in these zones was discussed. Some of the issues that came out include limits on density of living units in these zones, parking requirements, maximum allowable height restrictions, along with possible incentives to spark development. Tonight’s meeting is intended as a round-table discussion about the concerns raised, along with other review, discussion and public input, before direction for staff is developed. This evening’s workshop starts at 6 pm in the second floor training room at the Longview City Hall.