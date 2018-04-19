The Longview City Council meets tonight in a workshop session, starting at 6 pm. They will hear about a request to apply for a SAFER grant, with the money from that grant directed to the hire of additional firefighter-paramedics, who could then staff an ambulance for the Longview Fire Department. Longview Fire officials say that this move would help to reduce the number of “Level Zero” incidents in the city, where no ambulances are available.

The second subject at this evening’s workshop will look at establishing monthly billing cycles for city utilities. City staff is recommending the move away from “larger, less-predictable bi-monthly billings,” going to regular, recurring monthly bills. They say that this move will help bills be more predictable, and should be easier to budget for. The workshop starts at 6 pm in the second floor Training Room at the Longview City Hall, and the workshop is open to the public.