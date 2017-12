Cowlitz County has a new two-year budget, passed yesterday on a 2-1 vote of the County Commission. Concerns are being raised about the use of reserves and landfill revenues to balance the budget, with Commissioner Joe Gardner casting the dissenting vote on those grounds. The new budget comes in at $48.9 million for 2018 and $50.1 million for 2019, with deficits of $4 million in 2018 and $4.8 million in 2019 being covered by the use of reserves, and the transfer of $1 million each year from revenues generated by the Headquarters Landfill. Concerns are being raised about the “sustainability” of the budget through the use of reserves, and the Commissioners say that they’re going to keep a close eye on expenditures as the biennium moves along.