The 81st annual Cowlitz County Fair opens today, and runs through Saturday. Fair staff says that they expect about 60,000 people to attend this year’s fair, which has a theme of “Starry Nights and Midway Lights.” The fair will be open from 11 am until 11 pm each day, with free entertainment on the Bud Clary Small Stage starting each day.

The Pony Rides will be open from 2 until 8 pm each day, and on Friday morning, the Easy Riders Gaming Association will present a 5D Barrel Race in the Rodeo Arena. Registration starts at 8 am, and the Open Race will start at 10 am.

Wednesday’s highlight event is the Cookin’ Country concert featuring country music star Craig Morgan. That show starts at 7 pm tonight, and a separate ticket is needed to get in the door. Those tickets will be available at the fair gates.

The Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo returns on Thursday, with go-rounds set for Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights. Thursday is Military Appreciation Night at the rodeo; Friday is “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” night, and on Saturday, the “Rascal Rodeo” for disabled kids will be held from 11 am until noon and then the Queen’s Coronation will be held in the evening session. The rodeo gates open at 5 pm each night, and the rodeo will start at 7 pm. Admission to the Cowlitz County Fair is free, but you will also need a separate ticket for the rodeo. Those tickets are also available at the fair gate.