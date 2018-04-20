Ten people, including eight Wahkiakum High School students, are recovering from injuries they received in a five-car chain reaction crash yesterday afternoon on Ocean Beach Highway near County Line Park. The State Patrol reports that the crash happened at 1:25 yesterday afternoon, on Ocean Beach Highway eight miles east of Cathlamet. Four vehicles were stopped in the eastbound lane, waiting for construction work being done by the Department of Transportation. Troopers say that Niels Paulsen, 84, of Centralia failed to stop, rear-ending an SUV being driven by Nick Vavoudis, 64, of Cathlamet. The collision then caused a chain reaction that involved three more vehicles. The SUV driven by Vavoudis was also carrying a number of Wahkiakum High School students; eight were injured in the crash, and were taken to St. John Medical Center for treatment; the hospital reports that most were treated and released. Vavoudis suffered more serious injuries, and was taken by LifeFlight to a hospital in Vancouver. St. John reports that his injuries were critical. Paulsen was also taken to St John., along with Keith Hoofnagle, 76, of Skamakowa, the driver of car number three. The people in cars four and five were unhurt. The highway was closed by the crash, and finally re-opened to traffic at about four pm. State Troopers say that the cause of the crash is still being investigated, and no charges have been announced at this time.