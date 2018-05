We’re getting word of a drowning that happened last night out at County Line Park. Few details have been made available, but there are reports that a young man drowned around 8 pm. Those on the scene say that the man was under water for several minutes before being pulled out of the water by a Wahkiakum County Deputy; CPR was attempted, but the 22 year-old man could not be revived. An unverified report from a person that claimed to be at the park says that the victim was “under the influence,” and apparently got into a fight with the camp host. They say that the man jumped into the river on his own after that fight. The Wahkiakum County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate; names have not yet been released.