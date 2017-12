The Cowlitz County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet today, a noontime meeting at the County Commissioners office. The LTAC advises the County Commission on new lodging taxes, possible increases or decreases in the tax, or possible uses for the tax. The five-member committee consists of two members from businesses that are required to collect the tax, two members from organizations that are allowed to use the tax, and one elected official. Today’s meeting is open to the public.