Chip sealing and road painting work continues around the county, with chip-sealing planned on roads around the Lexington area. Work is planned for Monday through Wednesday of this week; no work is planned for this Thursday and Friday, but they do plan to resume next Monday, July 2nd. Striping is planned this week on county roads around Castle Rock and Longview; this week’s damp weather could extend drying times, so drivers will need to be careful when encountering the paint crews. County officials remind us all that it is an infraction to drive across freshly-applied stripes and road markings. Call 360-577-3030 to learn more.