After more than three decades with the City of Castle Rock, Ryana Covington is retiring as the Clerk-Treasurer for the town. Covington was hired by Castle Rock back in 1987, hired as a utility clerk. She was promoted to Clerk-Treasurer in 1990, when Ken Anderson retired. During her 31 years with Castle Rock, Covington has been through many ups and downs, but she’s always been committed to the city. Covington helped to create Castle Rock’s Community Action Plan, while also making sure that the town was properly managed. Covington says that she plans to enjoy her family and her horses as she rides off into the sunset with her husband, retired Deputy Bob Covington. She also plans to remain involved in community, working to make Castle Rock the best place it can be. An informal “Farewell Party” is planned for this Thursday afternoon, running from 4 to 6 pm at the Castle Rock Baptist Church, at 211 Front Avenue NW.