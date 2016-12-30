It took only a few minutes for Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue to deal with a fire that was reported this morning at a home in Kelso. Firefighters were called at about 3:50 am, when it was reported that smoke was coming from one side of a duplex in the 800 block of Coweeman Lane in Kelso. They say that some light smoke was coming from under the eaves of the house, while the occupied half of the duplex was evacuated. It took only about five minutes to get the fire out, but they haven’t said yet what caused it. They also haven’t said how much damage was done; it does not appear to be a serious situation.