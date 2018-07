Longview Fire reports that the Cowlitz County Title building was damaged by fire last night. This was reported at about 9:50 last night at 14th and Hemlock in downtown Longview, when smoke and flames were seen coming from the roof of the building. It’s reported that the fire started in a tall bush next to the building, then spread to the roof and eaves. Longview Fire crews responded; they haven’t said yet how much damage was done to the building, nor have they discussed the cause of the fire.