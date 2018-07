Chinook salmon fishing on the Cowlitz River is closing for the next month. Washington Fish and Wildlife says that they expected this year’s Chinook return on the Cowlitz River to be extremely low, and they say that the numbers are even lower than first projected. Fishery managers say that they need to close the river now, to try and help meet hatchery broodstock goals. This will also allow for additional fish to be transported above Cowlitz Falls Dam, to assist with reintroduction purposes. The Cowlitz will be closed for Chinook fishing through the end of this month, then the fall Chinook season will open on August 1st. All other permanent rules will remain in effect. Get full details on the WDFW web page.