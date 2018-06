The Red Cross is assisting a family from the Castle Rock area, after fire damaged their home on Cox Road. Cowlitz County 911 reports that the fire took place at 12:40 yesterday afternoon, located at 260 Cox Road. Cowlitz Fire District 6 responded to the fire, but they haven’t released any details about the possible cause of the fire or the total amount of damage done. Three adults and several pets were displaced by the fire, and they are now receiving support from the Red Cross. Additional information should be out later today.