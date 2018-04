Castle Rock Police are looking into a burglary reported yesterday morning at the Castle Rock youth baseball facility. The break-in was reported at 1:20 yesterday afternoon, at the baseball concession stand in the 5100 block of West Side Highway. They say that the burglary happened some time between last Friday night and Monday morning; it looks like the burglar went through the men’s restroom, then they took out a section of ceiling to get into the concession area. A number of items were then hauled back through the crawl space. The total loss wasn’t announced; police have no suspects at this time.