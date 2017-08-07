A bill that supports the Northwest Crab Fishery is on its way to the President’s desk, after action by Congress before they left town for the August recess. Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler was a main sponsor of the bill, which had the backing of Democrat Senator Maria Cantwell in the Senate; the West Coast Crab Management Bill had passed the House in January, and made its way through the Senate late last week. The bi-partisan bill permanently extends a fishery management agreement that had been in place for decades, after that agreement had expired at the end of last year. Beutler says that this agreement is vital to the region’s crab fishery and the tens of thousands of jobs that depend on that fishery.