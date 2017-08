The West Coast Crab Management Bill is now the law of the land, signed by the President late last week. Prime-sponsored by Third District Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler, the bill makes a multi-state management agreement permanent. The previous crab management agreement had been in place for decades, but also required regular re-authorization by Congress. The previous agreement actually expired last year, without a replacement. Beutler worked with Senator Maria Cantwell on the WCCMB, getting the bill through the House on a unanimous vote back in January. Last Friday’s signature makes the tri-state crab management plan permanent. It’s estimated that Washington’s Dungeness Crab fishery brings in $61 million each year.