Larrin Breitsprecher, 57, of Westport, Washington is being sentenced to 90 days of house arrest and is being ordered to pay a fine of $5,000, after he was found guilty of stealing commercial crab pots. Washington Fish and Wildlife Enforcement reports that they were directed to Breitsprecher after one of his crew members said that he was ordered to steal crab pots while fishing near Westport. A search warrant was served on Breitsprecher’s property, where WDFW Enforcement claims that they found at least 24 pots that belonged to other crabbers. On the 1st of this month, a jury found Breitsprecher guilty of possessing stolen property, along with other charges. Starting on May 1st, Breitsprecher will be required to remain at home for the next 90 days, unless he requires medical attention.