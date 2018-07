Longview Parks and Recreation is reporting that the first-ever Crafted Brew Fest was a huge success, with many more people in attendance than had been expected. Marc Silva with the Longview Rotary tells the Daily News that they had expected about a thousand people, and the numbers show that about 16 hundred showed up. Several breweries ran out of product, but they say it was a great day, and they hope to be able to return. Parks and Rec made about $14,000, money that will help to support their kids’ scholarship program, and park improvement projects. Rotary collected about $11,000 from beer sales and sponsorships; that money will help to support Rotary park projects in the local area. The city is already preparing for next year’s event, reserving the date of July 20th. They’re already talking about expanding the festival, perhaps going to two days.