Today is the deadline to apply for a seat on the Cowlitz River Advisory Group, which actually has two positions to fill. The CRAG was formed in 2010, with the role of providing recommendations to Washington Fish and Wildlife on Cowlitz River hatchery programs, fishery management issues, and recovery actions for wild fish populations. WDFW says that they want to make sure that all relevant issues are reflected on the 20-member board, including anglers and others who use the Cowlitz River for recreation. In this specific instance, WDFW is looking for someone that’s involved in the sportfishing industry, and from local businesses that are affected by recreational fishing in the Cowlitz River basin. The CRAG meets four times a year, but special meetings may also be scheduled. Application forms are available on the WDFW web page, and they need to be submitted by 5 pm today.