Woodland Police are investigating a Craigslist scam, where someone listed a house in Woodland as “for rent,” but that house actually is already occupied. The current tenant called WPD at about 5 pm yesterday, saying that a woman had shown up with a copy of the ad, saying that the house was available. While the Woodland Officer was talking to the tenant and to the woman who responded to the ad, a second family showed up, also with the same Craigslist ad. At this point, it doesn’t appear that anyone is out any money, but one of the would-be renters did say that they had sent a screenshot of their driver’s license to the suspect. It’s noted that the suspect appears to be in Virginia, and has been in contact with the “renters.” Those people are instructed to forward any messages from the suspect to Woodland Police.