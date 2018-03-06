A young man living on Butte Hill Road near Woodland reports being the victim of a Craigslist scam. The man called the Sheriff’s Office shortly after 2 pm yesterday, saying that he had responded to an ad that he thought was from Rockstar energy drinks. The advertiser was offering “sponsorships,” saying that they would pay people to put Rockstar decals on their sports cars. The man signed up, and he was sent a check for just over $2,400. He put that check into his parents’ checking account, and the check cleared initially. The man then took $1,900, and went to Walmart to transfer that money to “Rockstar.” He was told to keep $500 for himself. The check from “Rockstar” eventually bounced, and the family is now out that cash. The young man turned over all of the contact information he had, but the number goes to a Google Voice account, which is not being answered. No suspects have been identified.