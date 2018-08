A woman tells the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office that she was victimized in a Craigslist rental scam. The woman says that she looked at a rental in Kelso, after seeing the ad on Craiglslist. The woman says that she went by the house, and saw a “For Rent” sign. She says that she used PayPal to send a $1,400 payment, then she learned that the whole thing was a scam. The woman says that she didn’t talk to anyone on the phone, communicating only through texts and emails. All of that material is being forwarded to the Sheriff’s Office for investigation. The woman is also contacting PayPal, to see if her money can be refunded.