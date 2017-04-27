David Lawrence Huisenga, 44, of Castle Rock is now in the Lewis County Jail, charged in connection with Tuesday morning’s fatal collision on I-5 in Chehalis. Michael Fields, 57, of Chehalis died shortly after 5 am on Tuesday, when his motorcycle went down on the freeway, and then he was hit and killed by a semi. Witnesses reported that a red pickup was involved in the crash in some way, but that rig didn’t stay on the scene. Troopers did find a license plate from that truck on the crash scene; at about 9:15 am on Tuesday, a call came in about a vehicle fire just off of exit 63, south of Chehalis. They learned that this was the “red pickup,” and it was determined that the fire had been intentionally set. At 2:40 pm on Tuesday, Huisenga reportedly walked into the Castle Rock Police Department and reported that his truck had been stolen. During his interview with CRPD, Huisenga reportedly changed his story, and admitted being involved in the collision. In documents filed in Lewis County Superior Court, Huisenga says that he had seen the motorcycle coming up behind him, and then he hit the bike as he tried to move into the other lane. Huisenga went north and turned around, driving past the crash scene before getting off and setting the truck on fire. Huisenga then walked 15 miles to the Castle Rock Police Department. Huisenga is now being charged with hit-and-run, resulting in death, and with second-degree arson. Bail is currently set at $100,000. It’s noted that Huisenga has previous convictions for hit-and-run and for reckless driving.