CRCDA Meeting

The Annual Meeting of the Castle Rock Community Development Alliance is set for this evening, starting at 6:30 pm at the Castle Rock Women’s Club. They’re asking “Have You Been to Castle Rock Lately?”; you can review what’s been done in the last year, meet new business owners, network with neighbors, and you can preview programs that will be coming up this year. The doors at the Castle Rock Women’s Club will open at 6 pm, and the meeting will start at 6:30. The Castle Rock Women’s Club is located at 206 Cowlitz Street West.