The crematory at Longview Memorial Park on Mount Solo Road was severely damaged by fire last night. Longview Fire crews were called to the facility at 5050 Mount Solo Road at about 5:45 yesterday evening, when the fire was spotted about three hours after they had closed for the day. LFD responded with four engines, a brush engine, two medic units and two chief officers; they say that the fire was burning through the roof of the cinder-block building when the first crews rolled up, and they attacked through a large overhead door. They fought the fire from outside, as the roof collapsed during the response. It took just less than a half-hour to get the fire knocked down, with no injuries reported. There were no remains damaged by the fire, including those stored inside a cooler inside the crematory. Because of the roof collapse, they haven’t been able to enter the building as of yet; it’s hoped those remains can be moved today, and cremations will be done at other facilities in the area. The crematory fire also will not affect other services at Longview Memorial. The cause of the fire is still being investigated; officials with Longview Memorial also say that the incident is covered by insurance.