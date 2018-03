The overall crime rate in Longview dropped substantially in 2017, down nearly 20 percent from the year before. Chief Jim Duscha presented the annual Longview Police Department report at last night’s City Council meeting, and he says that a number of recently-adopted procedures are paying huge benefits. Duscha says that the effort to battle illegal drugs is having a big impact; he says that more than 15 pounds of illegal drugs were seized by the Street Crimes Unit in 2017; heroin seizures are up 253 percent. Duscha says that the drug interdiction and the arrests connected to those efforts has had a ripple effect, also helping to prevent other property crimes. Longview’s overall property crime rate is down 26 percent from 2016. Duscha says that they’re still working hard to get Longview’s crime rate at or below the state crime rate, but he also notes that the drop in the crime rate is much higher than the state overall. He also points with pride to the crime clearance rate, completing cases and getting them off of the books. Longview’s clearance rate is 52 percent, compared to a rate of 26 percent statewide.